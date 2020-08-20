When bars and restaurants closed down at the beginning of the stay-at-home order, Oshiana Tyson and her best friend Andrea Flynn began making their own cocktails at home.
Flynn, who had worked as a bartender for years, started to teach Oshiana the art of mixed drinks.
“During quarantine, we were like, ‘Man, we really wish we could go to Jaybos and get a drink,’” Oshiana said. “Because we had all the extra time on our hands, she just started showing me how to make basic drinks, and I kind of just took it from there.”
Soon, Oshiana was creating specialty drinks and began sharing them with friends.
“I take classic drinks, and I put my own little twist on them,” Oshiana said.
On August 14, Oshiana celebrated the grand opening of Knockout Drinks, located in the basement of the Mill Restaurant at 1001 N Washington St. in Marion.
“It is very exciting and overwhelming and overall a blessing, really,” Oshiana said. “I’m so thankful that it has turned out to be what it is.”
Local activist Torri Williams and Oshiana’s father, Richarh Tyson, spoke at the grand opening.
“It is so exciting to be able to support young entrepreneurs in this community.” Torri Williams said. “So many times you hear so much negativity directed at our young people, but Oshi and so many others are proof that Marion is full of amazing, ambitious people ready to invest the time and energy into our local economy. To be a part of celebrating a young, woman-owned, black-owned business was truly an honor.”
Richarh mentioned the hardships his daughter endured that could have kept her from reaching her goals.
“Oshiana had every excuse to be a failure,” he said. “She’s a go-getter. She pushes forward.”
When Richarh was in prison, Oshiana lost her mother and had to move in with her grandparents.
“I couldn’t hold her. I couldn’t comfort her,” he said.
If her mother was here, Richarh said she would say, “That’s my baby and give me one of those drinks.”
As a Marion native, Oshiana said it means a lot to her to open a business in her hometown.
Although she wanted to open a business for a while, Oshiana said she did not expect it to take off as it did.
Since opening, Oshiana said strangers had recognized her at the grocery store who ask her if she owns Knockout Drinks.
“Never ever did I think it would be what it is,” she said.
At 22 years old, Oshiana said she encourages young entrepreneurs to take a risk.
“I would say no idea is a crazy idea, and you never know until you try,” Oshiana said. “You’ve got nothing to lose. Do it. Go for it.”
Although many people in Marion complain about not having many things to do, Flynn said Knockout Drinks is something people can be excited about, especially young people.
“Me and Oshiana, we’re both fun. We’re always trying to have a good time,” Flynn said. “I’m just happy I can help her and push her. I think it’s just awesome for her.”
Knockout Drinks offers mixed drinks, wine slushies, and smoothies, and Oshiana said she hopes to continue to add items as the business grows.
“It’s still so early, so I’m just trying to roll things in slowly,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.