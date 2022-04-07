Every weekday at about 2:30 in the afternoon, the hallways of the Community School of the Arts building in downtown Marion comes alive with the eager hollering of children excited for an afternoon of arts enrichment.
The CSA After School Arts & Enrichment Program seeks to provide a regular dose of music, dance, theatre, and multimedia arts education to Marion Community elementary schoolers. Provided a $40,000 grant from the United Way of Grant County through funds from the Lilly Foundation, the after school program may be in its nascent year but is already making waves in the community.
Gloria Billingsley, faculty for the program, has been working hard to bring Marion students an enriching and powerful daily arts experience.
“This program is more than just after school care. It’s an opportunity for us to invest in your child’s life.” Billingsley said, “Every single student I have, yes, I’m teaching them arts and doing homework but I also see them as a whole person… We’re trying to teach them to be confident in not just their artistic abilities but also in themselves, and that art is just another creative way to express yourself.”
Immediately off the bus, the students receive a snack before moving to their arts programming. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, they receive theatre instruction, and on Tuesday and Thursday they learn dance and multimedia visual arts, respectively.
Then from 4:30 to when their parents pick them up, Billingsley has them working on homework or reading a book, and sometimes playing board games or performing dramatic plays. During their theatre instruction, the students prepare for the end-of-year performance.
This pilot year, the program will feature a performance of “Gorilla Ballerina” by Lojo Simon on May 25 (free for parents and friends).
“It’s about a clumsy gorilla named Amos who fulfills his dream of being a ballerina through the help of his rainforest friends,” said Billingsley.
Billingsley’s theatre curriculum includes everything from international styles, such as Japanese Noh and Italian Comedia dell’arte, to learning how to audition.
“I’ve also invited some community members to come in and talk to them,” said Billingsley. “4-H comes in once a month to talk to them about agriculture in the classroom. I’m trying to show them that art is something that pervades all of community and life, and that knowing the power of story is really fulfilling.”
Billingsley, who has worked with professional theatre programs in New York, St. Louis and Michigan, said that while the focus of the program is arts enrichment, she hopes to provide her students even more.
“I’ve been doing a lot of emotional intelligence work with them,” she said. “And, I do think that drama helps with that because it teaches you empathy and learning to listen, which is a huge part of communication.”
“I always dreamed of seeing buses pull up and kids hopping off to experience art education and enrichment in a time when normally their parents are paying for childcare.” said Katie Morgan Perez, Executive Director of CSA. “These kids are getting an arts enrichment every single day of the week… they’re working on something together, they’re learning something together, they’re making something together.”
“It was really exciting the first day those buses pulled up. There were tears in here,” Morgan Perez continued. “It was really cool to see in downtown Marion, Indiana kids getting dropped off after school and come running into this building to learn and do something artistic.”
The CSA After School Arts & Enrichment Program is open to any 1st through 4th grader at a Marion Community School and costs $50 per week (spots limited). Learn more and register your student at csa-marion.com/afterschoolcare.
