Marion, IN (46952)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 47F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early then periods of showers late. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.