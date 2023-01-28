The House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday unanimously approved State Rep. Ann Vermilion’s (R-Marion) bill that would ensure more low-income Hoosier children have access to critical health care services.
According to a news released provided to the Chronicle-Tribune by the Indiana House Republicans, Vermilion’s legislation would extend the eligibility age for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) from 3 years old to 18 years old. Vermilion said this critical change would ensure more children receive free or no-cost health care.
