Judge Dana Kenworthy has moved forward in the selection process for the vacancy on the Court of Appeals of Indiana.
In September, the Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed Kenworthy and 11 other candidates in interviews open to the public. After selecting six finalists, the JNC narrowed the field to three nominees. Paul A. Felix is a judge for the Hamilton County Circuit Court. Carol N. Joven is an attorney at Indianapolis law firm Williams & Piatt. Kenworthy serves Grant County on the Superior Court II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.