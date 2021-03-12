Hoosiers working to pay down their student loans can receive free financial help to tackle their debt, according to State Rep. Mike Karickhoff (R-Kokomo).
Karickhoff said borrowers can work one-on-one with an INvestED counselor during a "Student Loan Checkup" to analyze the types of loans a borrower has along with the interest rates, monthly payments and repayment length and terms. During this checkup, Hoosiers can seek advice and use INvestED's savings calculator to determine the best course of action.
