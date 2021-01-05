Grant County Prosecutor Rodney Faulk said the juvenile charged in the killing of Khloe Victoria Martin and the injury of Peyton Xzavier-Lee Mills following a Dec. 30 shooting will be tried as an adult.
In an email to the Chronicle-Tribune, Faulk said 17-year-old Marion resident Seth Taylor Workman’s case has been assigned to Grant Superior Court 1.
Workman is charged with felony murder; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Faulk said juvenile court lacks jurisdiction in cases involving certain felonies – including attempted murder, murder, kidnapping and rape – when the defendant is at least 16 years old.
“Those such cases...are ‘direct files’ into courts having adult jurisdiction,” Faulk said.
Grant County Sheriff’s Department Captain Ed Beaty said the juvenile, now identified as Workman, allegedly shot inside a residence in the 7900 block of County Road East 700 South around 10:19 p.m. Dec. 30. Martin, 18, of Fairmount died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the upper left chest, and Mills, 18, of Jonesboro is reported to be in stable condition following surgery to address gunshot wounds to the back and lower pelvic area, Beaty said.
Information filed with the court alleges Workman “knowingly or intentionally” killed Martin and attempted to “commit the crime of Murder” and inflicted injury on Mills by firing multiple shots from a handgun into the residence.
Beaty said the charges of possession of methamphetamine and dealing in marijuana are unrelated to the charges dealing with the shooting, as Workman was taken into custody earlier in the day Dec. 31 before being identified as the sole suspect in the shooting.
An affidavit states Grant Superior Court 2 Judge Dana J. Kenworthy determined there was probable cause for Workman’s arrest with a $1 million bond following an oral presentation of information regarding the case on Dec. 31.
The case was opened as a new filing in Superior Court 1 on Jan. 5, court records show, and no hearing or trial dates have been set as of deadline Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.