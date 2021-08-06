The Marion Police Department is investigating a number of shootings that occurred Wednesday night and injured a juvenile.
According to MPD Deputy Chief Stephen Dorsey, an officer on patrol pulled up to a shooting victim at the intersection of 30th and S. Washington streets at approximately 10:05 p.m. Aug. 4. The 15-year-old male victim was sitting in a Chevy Camaro and had suffered a gunshot wound to his lower left leg, Dorsey said, with the bullet traveling through the leg and later located in the center console of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.