A jury trial date has been set in the case of Anthony Dibiah, 37, who has been accused of murdering his son, Nakota “Fergie” Kelly, 10, of Wabash.
Latest developments
On Monday, Aug. 3, Dibiah was ordered held without bond.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, Dibiah’s jury trial was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23 before Marion County Superior Court Judge Shatrese M. Flowers. Also at that hearing, Flowers ordered Dibiah to submit to forensic buccal swab, otherwise known as a cheek swab.
On Wednesday, Aug. 5, Flowers presided over Dibiah’s initial hearing, during which he was sworn and had charges read to him. He was appointed indigent counsel, Brian Lamar, at county expense. Flowers also granted a no-contact order.
On Thursday, Aug. 6, the state gave notice of discovery compliance.
In addition to the jury trial date, Dibiah’s pretrial conference has been scheduled before Flowers on Thursday, Nov. 5
History of the case
On Monday, July 20, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Child Abuse and Homicide detectives arrested Dibiah in his involvement in the disappearance and death of his son.
According to a probably cause affidavit, police say Dibiah made two calls, one on Saturday, July 18 and another on Sunday, July 19 in which he said he had killed his son.
At 10:11 p.m. Saturday, July 18, IMPD was dispatched to the apartment to perform a welfare check. A 2017 white Jeep Patriot was in the parking lot registered to Dibiah. Officers knocked on the door, but there was no answer. The officers heard someone inside, but didn’t have reason to force entry. So, they left.
Later, the Jeep was no longer in the parking lot, and police, now having obtained a probable cause warrant, received a key from the apartment complex. They opened and entered. There was no one inside, but they did locate blood splatter, blood smears and brain matter in the apartment bathroom. They also discovered blood in the entryway. The search warrant revealed blood splatters on the bathroom walls, mirror, vanity, floor ceiling and closet door, and on the bedroom wall. There were two pieces of brain matter on the bathroom floor, along with black, curly hair, which was also found on a broom in the kitchen.
AT&T said Dibiah’s cellphone was traveling west through Illinois to Missouri.
At around 4 p.m. Sunday, July 19, the Jeep was located near Highway 38 headed westbound by Highway Patrolman Jake Halley. Nakota was not in the vehicle. Dibiah was transported to the Macon County Jail in Macon, Missouri.
Authorities had recently received a complaint from Nakota’s mother before the incident. The mother said Nakota was told he would be at his father’s house that weekend. He said, “Oh, I’m dead. Don’t expect me to come home.” She asked what he meant by that. He said, “My dad is going to kill me.” Nakota said his father was angry that he had hung up the phone because he didn’t want to speak to him.
On Sunday, July 19, the mother contacted their caseworker and said the father sent a text to her saying, “Sometimes I hear voices. My son is in Heaven.”
The initial 911 caller, who lives in Houston, Texas, said he had not spoken to Anthony in 20 years but had reconnected with him a month before the incident. Dibiah said he had experienced custody issues with his son, was fired from his job and had asked for money to help pay bills. Dibiah called the night of the incident, crying and screaming that he had killed his son. The caller said Dibiah said his son’s mother had given him a hard time and cost him money.
On Monday, July 20, IMPD officers met with Dibiah at the Macon County Jail, where he declined to make a statement. Officers found multiple bloodstains in the hatchback of the Jeep.
Video surveillance later showed the Jeep leaving at 2:27 a.m. and returning at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, July 19. It left again at 4:20 a.m. and returned at 4:47 a.m. It left again at 6:22 a.m. and returned at 7:44 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., the hatchback was opened by a male, who took three trips from inside and back. The male placed a bag in the community dumpster on the second trip.
IMPD Sgt. Mark Hess said Dibiah’s cellphone had pinged twice in the 4500 block of West Vermont Avenue, in a wooded area near Eagle Creek. IMPD officers are actively searching for Nakota’s remains.
The IMPD asks that anyone with information please contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
