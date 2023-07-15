Marion/Grant County natives Scott and Kelly Snyder are loyal neighbors to the community, giving of their time and talents in various ways.
They actively participate at cleanups for numerous neighborhoods, care for their community garden, the Curfman Garden, on Washington St., and also connect with and help neighbors who express a need through Neighborlink Grant County (neighborlinkgc.org). They are also members of The Exit Church in Gas City.
Kelly serves at Marion Health through the auxiliary board, in the mailroom, and with special projects including Kate’s Kart and Lights of Love. She also serves on the Kinwell Academy’s board and the United Way of Grant County’s campaign committee.
Scott serves once a week for Meals on Wheels in addition to serving with his wife.
Kelly expressed their shared love for Marion and its people as the driver of their involvement. She also emphasized the gratification she receives even when helping out in a small way. “I feel like if we all would do 1 percent, we would be where we need to be.”
City of Marion Neighborhood Association Coordinator Kayla Johnson gratefully expressed, “The community is at its best when folks like Kelly and Scott are involved. Their helpful hearts are consistently making a difference … as reliable landlords of several properties, volunteers at a neighborhood cleanup, building ramps for a neighbor in need, or sorting the mail at the hospital. Team Snyder is always willing to lend a hand, and they are making an impact in our community each time they do.”
Kelly graduated from Marion High School, and attended Ball State University before working for her family business of convenient stores for over 20 years. Scott graduated from Oak Hill High School, and served as a Marion Firefighter for 27 years before retiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.