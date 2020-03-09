Lemere Joseph Jones, who is facing charges related to a triple homicide in 2018, waived his right to a jury trial Monday.
Jones was arrested for the alleged murders of Javon D. Blackwell, 42, Javon Blackwell Jr., 12 and Jayzon Blackwell, 11. He is also facing charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, stemming from the same incident.
The jury selection process was conducted as scheduled Monday afternoon, with the court describing the duties of jurors, but that process was later abandoned.
Before Jones’ attorneys could question prospective jurors, Jones had waived his right to a jury trial.
Jones’ case will now become a bench trial, which means a judge will make a final ruling on the case. Superior Court 1 Judge Jeffrey D. Todd is currently presiding over the case.
Todd said that the change was “unusual” and he wouldn’t normally allow such a sudden change.
“Everyone’s done a lot of preparation for this case,” Todd said. “...Rather than inconvenience you and have you sit through a trial for a week and hear a rather difficult case that will stay with you for the rest of your lives, I agreed.”
Todd apologized for taking up the jurors’ time, but said he appreciated their willingness to show up.
“You all showed up. That means a lot to the court, that means a lot to the attorneys and that means a lot to our system, “ Todd said.
The State of Indiana, represented by Evan Hammond and Jamie Lee Moore, gave an opening statement, displaying a photo of Javon Blackwell and his two sons.
Moore claims that Jones came from South Bend with another suspect and planned to rob Blackwell.
“They planned to go and rob him … While they were there, somebody pulled the trigger not once, not twice, but four times, maybe five times,” Moore said.
Moore said in the State of Indiana, if someone dies during an armed robbery, it’s classified as a felony murder, which does not necessarily require any premeditation.
Jones’s attorneys declined to give an opening statement.
The bench trial will begin tomorrow at 8:30 a.m., with attorneys presenting their facts on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.