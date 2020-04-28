After more than six years of court hearings, Tyson Timbs will be reunited with his vehicle unless an appeal is filed.
Grant County Superior Court 1 Judge Jeffrey D. Todd ruled Monday that Timbs’ 2013 Land Rover LR2 shall be returned to him immediately.
Timbs, of Marion, received approximately $70,000 from a life insurance policy after his father died in 2012, according to court documents, and he used a portion of that money to purchase his vehicle.
Police seized the Land Rover after Timbs was arrested for and later convicted of dealing a controlled substance in 2013, claiming the vehicle was used to engage in “illegal drug trafficking.”
According to a press release from the Institute of Justice, a civil liberties and public interest law firm, Timbs served one year on house arrest before getting his life on track.
Since his arrest, Timbs and his attorneys have continuously argued that the seizure of his nearly $42,000 vehicle was excessive compared to the maximum fine for his convictions, which was $10,000, according to previous Chronicle-Tribune reports. His attorneys have routinely cited the Excessive Fines Clause in the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, which states that "excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishment inflicted."
Timbs’ case went before the United States Supreme Court in 2018 to determine whether or not that clause could be applied to the states. The Supreme Court ruled that the clause applies to states and sent the case back to lower-level courts to determine if Timbs’ Land Rover forfeiture could be considered an “grossly excessive fine.”
In February, the case went back to where it all began--before Grant County Superior Court 1. Judge Jeffrey D. Todd is currently presiding over the case.
According to court documents, Timbs had used the Land Rover to buy and sell heroin but has attempted to reintegrate into society since his arrest, participating in recovery programs as well as the Grant County Substance Abuse Task Force. Court documents state there is no evidence to suggest Timbs has committed any crimes since his arrest in 2013.
Court documents state that “the forfeiture of the Land Rover did nothing to remedy the harm caused,” and that Timbs’ crime was victimless as the sale he made was to undercover officers.
Court documents also state that “in addition to the value of the vehicle greatly exceeding the maximum fine, the court finds it significant that the Land Rover was Timbs’ only asset…” Records indicate Timbs’ had no other assets at the time and continues to struggle to save money or acquire other assets although he's held multiple jobs since his release. Court documents go on to state that the seizure “from a destitute man like Timbs constituted a life-altering sanction that made it difficult for him to maintain employment and seek treatment for his addiction.”
In the end, Todd found, “by a significant margin,” that the forfeiture of Timbs’ car is disproportionate to the gravity of the offense and the Land Rover’s use in the offense.
It’s unclear if the State of Indiana will file an appeal as of deadline Tuesday.
Timbs said he got the call about Todd’s order Monday night and while he’s excited, he still feels cautious.
“I’ve been back and forth the whole time,” Timbs said, adding he often worried he wouldn’t get his vehicle back.
Despite the back and forth and the years in the legal system, Timbs said "it’s all good."
“I don’t have any animosity, “ Timbs said. “I’ve talked to the cops that arrested me. They’re great guys.”
With the case drawing to a close, Timbs said he hopes to use his experience as a way to help others. During probation, Timbs 'participated in the Grant County Substance Abuse Task Force, shared his story and insights with gubernatorial drug task force, and on at least one occasion agreed to request by the Grant County Probation Department to help with another probationer," according to the final judgement issued this week.
“My ultimate dream would be for civil asset forfeiture to just go away. … Hopefully I can be involved. I’ll help however I can,” Timbs said.
Though he’s not sure exactly when he’ll get his Land Rover back or even if he’ll keep it, Timbs said the news couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I’m glad it happened. I hope it’s over.”
