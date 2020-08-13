Both trials for the people charged in connection with the 2018 beating death of a Summitville man in Miami County are now scheduled for next year.
Miami County Circuit Court Judge Tim Spahr on Wednesday moved the trial for Brittany Michelle Renae Morris to start on March 1. She had been scheduled to go to trial in November.
Morris, of Jonesboro, is charged with felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and theft stemming from the death of 22-year-old Drake Smith.
Smith's body was found May 19, 2018, by mushroom hunters on the Okie Pinokie trail. His death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma with signs of asphyxia.
Court documents in the case indicate that authorities believe Smith was killed as part of a plan of Morris’ to steal drugs from him.
Ethan D. Cain, of Lafontaine, and Joshua C. Kean, of Marion, are facing charges of murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, obstruction and theft in the case. Kean is also facing a single charge of assisting a criminal.
Spahr, in December, joined Cain’s and Kean’s cases when he granted a motion filed a month earlier by Miami County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sinkovics that argued that because they are both charged with “committing criminal acts against the same victim, at the same time, and at the same location” and because the same witnesses will be called and the same evidence presented, prosecutors have a right to join the cases.
Their trial had been scheduled for September, but Spahr, earlier this month, rescheduled it to begin in late January with trail dates extending into February.
