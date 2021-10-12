This Thursday, Oct. 14, the JROTC Giant Battalion will face physical and mental challenges at Marion’s Matter Park.
Representatives from the Marion Police Department, Purdue University-Fort Wayne ROTC, along with recruiters from the U.S. Army, Indiana National Guard, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy will host a series of competitive events for JROTC cadets to complete. Nearly 100 cadets are likely to participate in this event.
The all-day event will certainly be a challenge for all of the cadets.
“We deliberately partnered with other service-oriented organizations so the cadets could see and get to know individuals who have dedicated their lives to the service of others,” said retired Lt. Col. David Farlow, the Marion JROTC Senior Army Instructor. “I want the cadets to understand that giving back to their community is important, and the organizations participating with us are dedicated to serving others.”
All of the older cadets know what they’re in for when they attend field day. For the first year cadets, it will be a new adventure.
“Field Day is a great time for us to work with the first-year cadets,” said Andrew Harris, a Marion High School senior. “It will be great to see our new cadets have the opportunity to participate and face the fun and challenges.”
