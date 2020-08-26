Martinez, California — Timothy Carlisle, a San Francisco Bay Area nuclear submarine veteran originally from Jonesboro, won the coveted Robert Link National Commander Award for his volunteer service and dedication to veterans from United States Submarine Veterans (USSV). Only 1.2 percent of the more than 12,000 USSVI members have received this award.
Carlisle, who is base commander of the Mare Island Base, received the award for outstanding leadership, skillful handling of financial concerns, his dedicated work with the San Francisco Maritime National Park Association (home of the World War II museum submarine USS Pampanito), restoration of the California Lost Boat Memorial and matters needing swift decision-making due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
