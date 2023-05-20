The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) informed the City of Jonesboro that acting Police Chief Colton Edgington’s appointment to the position is in violation of Indiana Code 36-8-4-6.5.
According to the code, for an officer to be eligible to be appointed as the police chief or deputy police chief of a city, the officer must have served as a full-time, paid police officer for a minimum of five years. Additionally, the officer must have five years of continuous service at that city’s police department to serve as chief unless the chief executive waives that requirement.
