The Marion Philharmonic Orchestra held the 30th Annual MPO Concerto/Aria Competition on Feb. 1 in the Baker Recital Hall on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University. The competition is sponsored by the MPO Friends and pianist Dr. Steve Hyman, the inaugural winner of the competition and adjudicator for this season’s event.
The competition was open to all Indiana high school students and collegiate students in Grant County. Participants were required to perform a movement from standard repertoire that has orchestral accompaniment. In addition to receiving a cash prize, the collegiate winner will be given the opportunity to perform with the MPO during the next concert season.
