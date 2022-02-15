A Marion woman is raising awareness for autism while sharing her love for plants with the community.
Jetaun Saunders has a five-year-old niece with autism named Jiselle, who uses nature, from blades of grass to sticks, to self-stimulate. Jiselle, also nicknamed “Jelly Bean,” inspired Saunders to open a plant nursery in Marion and donate a portion of her proceeds to Autism research.
“With her love for nature and my love for houseplants and my love for her, I came up with Jelly Bean Plant Nursery,” Saunders said.
Saunders does more than sell plants.
While plants and plant accessories are available for purchase, Saunders also offers plant care services and plant scaping.
With the “Treat Your Plants” service, Saunders will come to a client’s house, clean plant leaves, repot plants, and inspect for and treat pest issues.
“Basically just love on your plants,” Saunders said. “It’s a spa day for your plants.”
The shop also offers interior plant decorating. Saunders will get to know her client and their space, examining the amount of light throughout the space and come up with options that would best suit the client and the space.
Education is a passion of Saunders. A virtual chat feature on her website allows clients to ask Saunders questions about their plants and learn more about houseplants.
“Some people are afraid to get houseplants because they don’t know what they are doing,” Saunders said. “It can be easy.”
Saunders also believes taking care of houseplants can be a form of self care in her experience.
Jelly Bean Plant Nursery sources plants from a small business in Indianapolis, and sells handmade macrame plant hangers made locally by Macrame by Hannah
Saunders also mixes her own potting soil based on the needs of each plant, which is also available for purchase online.
Since opening in Nov. 2021, Saunders said she has received a lot of support from the community and has connected with many other plant lovers.
“It’s been very rewarding to see that other people love plants just as much as me and we can talk plants together,” Saunders said. “It’s so fun.”
In the future, Saunders said she hopes to continue to grow her business, increasing the variety of her products and developing her own pest control sprays.
To purchase plants or schedule another service, visit jellybeanplant nursery.com. Local pickup options are available, as well as shipping nationally.
Follow @jellybeanplant nursery on Instagram for giveaways, educational posts, and sales.
