James Patrick Lipetri of Gas City passed away Monday, Sept. 14 in his home after a battle with cancer at the age of 58.
He worked with Pioneer College Caterers and served as the food service director at Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) for 34 years.
Friend and colleague Diane Wine worked with Lipetri for 18 years.
“I think James had prepared us for the inevitable," Wine said. "He was a very strong person, very upbeat through all of this. He considered the people he worked with his family and friends. He treated us that way."
Many students and colleagues Lipetri interacted with said they will cherish his positivity and good humor.
Randy Baldwin, a colleague of Lipetri's for 16 years, also recalled Lipetri’s desire to make others smile.
“I don’t think he ever went through a day without trying to make someone laugh," Baldwin said. "Corny jokes...like to put one fry on your plate. He was always looking for that smile."
Trader James, a convenience store at IWU, is named after Lipetri for the impact he had on the campus.
Bev Shaw worked with Lipetri for seven years and said she felt the store would embolden his legacy at IWU.
“It is such a great little store that he put a lot of thought into evolving into what it has become: a staple for the students,” she said.
Shaw said she felt friends, family, students and colleagues would remember him well.
“When you saw him with the students in the cafeteria, laughing, joking, having a good heart; I think that’s one of the reasons Trader James was named Trader James. The students loved him,” Wine said.
Along with his wife of 35 years, Margo, Lipetri is survived by his sons Michael and Matthew, granddaughter Annabelle Lipetri, parents Carl and Barbara, sister Sabrina Giese, brothers Craig and Brett and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor Lipetri will be held at Lakeview Wesleyan Church on Sept. 26, with pastor Paul Garverick officiating.
