A burglar took off with the James Dean Gallery cash register and the owner’s Jeep Patriot Sunday night, according to the Fairmount Police Department.
When Fairmount Town Marshal Richard Dollar arrived at 425 N. Main St. for a burglary call, he found that the backdoor of the building had door frame damage with items missing from the business.
The owners said the cash register was valued at $1,000 and that the suspect took $450 in cash, a key to a display case and a brown corduroy jacket, according to the police report.
Police say the owners did not hear any suspects in the building overnight. The owners live above the gallery, according to Fairmount Police Department reports.
The stolen Jeep has a cracked front windshield and a Jeep vanity plate on the front, according to Dollar.
The Jeep has not been located as of deadline Tuesday.
Police located foot prints in the area of the garage, where the officer observed tire tracks that show the stolen vehicle headed westbound on Fourth Street.
Only the office and garage appeared to be out of order, according to investigators.
The burglary is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fairmount Police Department at 765-948-4400.
No suspects have been charged in the incident as of deadline Tuesday.
