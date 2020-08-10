Grant County is beginning to see a dip in COVID-19 cases after about a month’s worth of a spike, but officials said residents need to remain vigilant to continue to slow the spread of the virus.
Grant County Emergency Management Agency Director Bob Jackson said while the 14-day average of cases was as high as 15 cases per day throughout July -- with some single-day totals as high as 25-27 -- the most recent data Monday shows the county is now averaging approximately 9.37 cases per day over the last two weeks.
“So yeah that’s down from the 15 we were at which is good,” he said. “Not where we need to be yet, but we’re at least trending in the right direction.”
Jackson said reports from Marion General Hospital show hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain low as well. The county has reported a total of 798 cases and 30 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Jackson said.
Grant County Health Officer William David Moore said the number of cases finally seems to be coming down after the spike began following large gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend.
“We had a spike after July 4 and we seem to be burning through that spike and coming toward something that is more acceptable in terms of numbers,” Moore said.
Jackson said the large spikes in cases have been traced back to large gatherings where masks and social distancing were not used, and although the numbers are trending down, the community needs to keep up with hand washing, social distancing 6 feet or more apart and wearing masks in public as much as possible.
“I know everybody wants to get life back to normal, but we’re not sure what normal is going to be, and until we can get to a better place those restrictions really need to continue to be adhered to,” Jackson said. “We’re not out of the woods and we certainly cannot let our guard down. So even though the numbers are improving, I feel they’re only improving because we have not had any large gatherings since the (Fourth of July) except for this past weekend with the Popcorn Festival, and we will see if there’s any repercussion from that.”
Moore said overall, proper mask wearing in public has gone up since the governor’s executive order mandating mask use, but there is still more work to be done in getting more people to wear masks to keep themselves and their community safe.
“We’re not wearing them uniformly, but we are moving in the direction of wearing masks, and we’re getting more and more people in leadership wanting and willing to set a model of being compliant with the governor’s order,” he said.
Moore said as of early Monday afternoon there had been no reports of positive COVID-19 tests or outbreaks at any of the county schools so far, but around 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Marion Community Schools reported an individual who was at Marion High School on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re just waiting to see what happens and what goes on and try to make an intelligent and safe response to what we see,” he said. “It’s new for all of us and we’re going to try to work together to have something that lets us educate the kids safely at school, in person, not in person, but keeping the kids safe.”
The schools are a major focus for the county’s Emergency Operations Center, Jackson said, and officials are still working together to develop best practices for the county and schools to follow when an outbreak occurs.
“What we want to do is firm up our plans...We’re trying to partner with the schools in doing the same thing internally with the school systems that we have done with the county,” Jackson said. “Tracking cases that do happen, contact tracing for schools is vitally important but it’s also very difficult to do, so we’re trying to be mindful of the manpower restraints that everybody has. But we want to work with the schools, continue to work with the schools on all of that.”
