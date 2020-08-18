Jerah Winn was halfway through her senior class trip to New York City when her class was sent back to Indiana due to the spread of COVID-19 in March.
Two weeks before the opening night of her final Spring play, Winn’s last high school performance was canceled.
Luckily for Winn, her small class was able to gather for an in-person graduation in July, unlike many students who did not get to experience their high school graduation.
Winn and her roommate, Meredith Best, recently moved to Marion for their first year of college at Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU).
“I feel like because this is all new anyway, it hasn’t hit me as hard,” Winn said. “... but also sometimes when I stop to think about how different this is, it’s a little sad.”
Rachel Macaluso, the Resident Director of Reed Hall at IWU, said she and her staff of resident assistants have been preparing for a different year.
According to Macaluso, there are two kinds of issues her staff is working through as new students join them on campus this Fall.
“There’s the more upfront changes that we’re seeing, the COVID-safe expectations for students as they come in. That’s more what people are seeing obviously,” Macaluso said. “...but then there’s this under the surface stuff too.”
Transitioning to college life is always a “steep learning curve,” Macaluso said, but recent events make this year especially tricky for incoming freshmen.
“This summer has not been good. This summer, a lot of things have been coming to light,” Macaluso said. “How do we walk with somebody though whatever their summer was, whether it was trying to navigate what racial tensions in the United States are or social justice in the United States?”
After students have spent more time at home than they were expecting, Macaluso said she is also aware that new and returning students may not have had the best home life.
To help students adjust to college life, IWU hosts an extensive new student orientation (NSO) week, usually lasting ten days, but was shortened to six days due to COVID-19.
“This year has been full of challenges, but we have a great team that was willing to come together to come up with creative new ideas to address those challenges and be able to serve our students well,” said Jason Stephens, the Interim Dean of Students.
The first stop for incoming freshman was a drive-thru initiative called “Cleared for Class” where students made sure they had all of their health forms, transcripts, housing information, bills, and financial aid taken care of before they moved into their dorms.
Although NSO week usually features many events for the entire freshman class, Stephens said they instead offered multiple events at the same time that were all capped at 250 participants.
Online options were made available for incoming first-year students who have decided to participate in remote learning.
Each day, IWU students must complete a self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms using an app called Campus Clear.
Indiana Wesleyan University classes will begin Aug. 24. Further information about COVID-19 precautions and expectations are available at indwes.edu.
