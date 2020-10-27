Indiana Wesleyan University’s John Wesley Honors College awarded Dr. Andrew Skotnicki the 2019 Aldersgate Prize last fall for his book, "Conversion and the Rehabilitation of the Penal System: A Theological Rereading of Criminal Justice." Unfortunately, with the advent of the pandemic and closure of the campus community this past spring, the John Wesley Honors College was unable to host and bestow the award on the author at its annual Celebration of Scholarship. The IWU community will finally have the opportunity to hear from Dr. Skotnicki this week—at least remotely—as part of the IWU Faculty Scholarship Symposium Oct. 28 (https://www.indwes.edu/about/offices/provost/faculty-scholarship-symposium). This virtual symposium will begin at 12:15 pm with a recognition of Dr. Skotnicki’s reception of the Aldersgate Prize and an address from the author on his theological rereading of the criminal justice system, followed by a brief time of Q&A.
Motivated by the ethos of its Christian liberal learning community, the John Wesley Honors College awards the Aldersgate Prize annually to celebrate the outstanding achievement of an author whose scholarship challenges reductionistic trends in academia by yielding a broadly integrative analysis of life’s complexities and by shedding fresh light on ultimate questions that can enrich Christian conceptions of human flourishing. After reviewing more than 80 nominations for the 2019 prize, the Aldersgate Prize selection committee unanimously selected "Conversion and the Rehabilitation of the Penal System" as co-recipient of the award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.