After a summer without live music, the chorales of Taylor and Indiana Wesleyan universities joined for song and a show Wednesday night at Matter Park.
The show was meant to spread positivity and inspire action during a challenging time in the world, making callbacks to the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and speaking of the importance of positivity and spreading a message through song.
The show was a collaborative effort between the schools chorale directors, Davy Chinn from Indiana Wesleyan University and Reed Spencer from Taylor University. This collaboration started in the summer between the two schools and the idea to have the show at Matter Park seemed like a natural fit.
“Both of our choirs have faced similar challenges, and our joint brainstorming led us to a collaborative event in Marion's beautiful Matter Park Gardens,” Spencer said. “Singing outside is a great way to reduce the health restrictions for the singers and the audience, as well as celebrate one of Marion's most beautiful spaces.”
The show was focused around a few qualities that the choirs aimed to bring out to help the audience connect with the music, Chinn said.
“Positivity and joyfulness are key in choral music making as a whole,” Chinn said. “Both IWU and TU chorales aim for excellence which requires hard work, but we do so with joy in our hearts not only because singing is fun, but because we are making music as a praise offering to our creator God. While we certainly strive to share this joy with our audience, that is ultimately a bonus or side effect. Ultimately, our goal is to glorify God through song, and what is more joyous than that?”
While Indiana Wesleyan’s chorale was on stage, Chinn said that he and Spencer were worried nobody would show up and the two chorales would have to sing for each other, but that was not the case as the park gardens were full of socially-distanced concertgoers.
Some of the audience members went to support friends in the chorale department; others went simply to enjoy the show. One in particular was paying her first visit to Matter Park.
“I had never been out here before, and I wanted to hear the kids sing,” said Ester Harbin. “This is the place to be.”
As for the students who came out to see the show, this represented an opportunity to support friends during a school year that has been anything but normal.
“It’s really nice, this is something for us to do,” said IWU sophomore Anna Miner. “We didn’t have school today, so it’s an activity that a bunch of us can come to, like I’m coming with a group of my friends that are on their way. It’s just nice to do something outside, so we don’t have to wear the mask as much, and have a good conversation with other people.”
For Spencer, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many changes to the music department and to planning shows, but he feels the challenges and the support of the community will make both schools' chorales better because of it.
"While we love singing in churches and schools, the COVID restrictions have forced us out of the box, inviting us to explore beautiful outdoor venues like Matter Park,” said Spencer. “In many ways it will positively change our choral planning for the future. We are thankful for a supportive community.”
