Indiana Wesleyan University students and community members gathered for the second annual Grant County Rescue Mission (GCRM) Walk a Mile event on the IWU campus.
Ray Rodarte, the GCRM Director of Ministry, explained that participants in the event grow in empathy for those who do not have access to transportation, who typically walk at least one mile between appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.