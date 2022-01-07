A starting running back and current student at Indiana Wesleyan University is facing multiple felony charges following an alleged domestic violence incident reported over Christmas break.
Devodney Alford faces two Level 5 felony charges, according to Grant County Superior Court II records. Alford was formally charged with a single count of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman a single count of strangulation where the victim is a pregnant woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.