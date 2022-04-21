Indiana Wesleyan University has received formal approval to launch a new Engineering program from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). The Engineering program will offer five specialization areas in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Design Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. Now that the program has full accreditation approval from the HLC, students can begin enrolling as a part of the school’s first Engineering class which is set to begin during the upcoming fall semester (2022).
“I am thrilled the HLC has given their approval of IWU’s new engineering program,” said Dr. David Che, engineering program director. “We have been working hard to prepare for the launch this fall, and we’re ready to go with new facilities and amazing faculty – we’re all excited to welcome our first class of students. And it’s not too late for students to apply to IWU for this fall semester and enter the engineering program.’
