The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded Indiana Wesleyan University a $1.3 million S-STEM grant, NSF Proposal 2130078: “Connecting Science Identity to STEM Success at a Rural Primarily Undergraduate Institution Propelled by an Evidence-Based First Year Experience”. This is the largest NSF grant in IWU’s history and will contribute to the national need for well-educated scientists by supporting the retention and graduation of high-achieving, low-income students with demonstrated financial need at Indiana Wesleyan University.
A team of IWU Faculty – led by Associate Professor of Chemistry Dr. Stephen Leonard, Assistant Professor of Chemistry Dr. Joshua Ostrander, Professor of Biology Dr. Matt Kreitzer, and Associate Professor of Biology Dr. Jolie Leonard – submitted the proposal. The grant will provide scholarships of up to $40,000 over four years to 24 academically talented STEM undergraduate students. Students selected for the scholarship can receive up to $10,000 per year for four years. Students must major in biology, biochemistry, chemistry, or physics; have an interest in studying non-clinical fields in science; and demonstrate financial need as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
