A cast of five college students is putting on a “zany” and “preposterous” musical this weekend and next.
Tammie Huntington, the director and a professor of music at IWU, said the show is “the most hilarious show (she had) ever seen.”
“Nunsense” is a comedy about five nuns who are putting on a variety show to raise funds for a unique cause.
After returning from playing bingo, the nuns found 52 of their sisters face down in their soup, having died of botulism. They raised enough money to bury all but four of the sisters, but Mother Superior had used the remaining funds to buy a tv for the convent. The sisters were put in the freezer until they could afford to bury them, but the health inspector arrived.
“If you want to have a good time and just forget life for a little while, this is the show,” Huntington said.
Ellie Delph, who plays Sister Mary Hubert, said being a part of the show has been relieving and good for her mental health.
“Especially with covid stuff it’s been a really easy distraction to be involved in,” Delph said.
The humor in the show pushes the envelope, according to Emelia Grate, who plays Sister Mary Amnesia, a character that does not remember who she is because she was hit in the head by a crucifix when she entered the convent.
“We get away with so much in this show,” Grate said. “It is so funny. I’m just so excited to see everyones reactions.”
Debbie Myers, a long-time accompanying pianist for IWU, has accompanied this show at least four times at the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis.
“I’ve watched the professionals do it, but (the IWU cast) is really good,” Myers said. “They’re doing a great job. It’s tough.”
Myers said she never gets tired of the music in the show, no matter how many times she plays it.
Though the music department put on a show last year, Huntington said it took place in the bigger auditorium, and the audience and actors were all socially distanced.
Huntington said she is excited to return to the small auditorium this year, and she encourages people to wear masks.
Though the show is family-friendly, Huntington said there is mild language used.
Performances will be Oct. 14, 17, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Baker Recital Hall in the Phillippe Performing Arts Center.
