Indiana Wesleyan University’s (IWU) Marion residential campus recently announced a new Guaranteed Admission Agreement with Ivy Tech Community College (ITCC). The agreement allows Ivy Tech students to be guaranteed admission into IWU’s undergraduate programs upon completion of degree requirements at the associate level for any ITCC transfer degree.
The Guaranteed Admission comes with an application fee waiver and eliminates any loss of credits while minimizing cost to Ivy Tech students, ensuring they are able to complete their bachelor's degrees on time. Students must meet established eligibility requirements for academic programs at IWU-Marion as outlined in the university catalog.
