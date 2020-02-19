Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) has announced the impending launch of a new master’s of science in athletic training (MSAT) program beginning fall 2022. Based on new requirements by the Strategic Alliance and the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE), IWU’s undergraduate athletic training program will transition to the new professional master’s degree program.
Accredited by the CAATE, the 54-hour professional athletic training degree provides graduate students with the knowledge, values, skills and clinical education necessary to effectively practice as certified athletic trainers. Highlights of the program include taking a cadaver anatomy course and spending a semester in an immersive athletic training experience off-campus. Graduates of the program will be prepared to successfully pass the Board of Certification, Inc. certification exam.
