Four Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) affiliates came together to discuss their lives, their pursuits in education and their transition to civilian life after active duty.
Theresa Veach hosted the event. She is a licensed psychologist and is now an instructor at IWU. Leslie Washington, one of the panelists, graduated with a Master’s in psychology from IWU after her husband left duty, and thanked Veach for her constant support.
Washington is the spouse of an Army veteran who served for 4.5 years. Eirika Wiete, another panelist, is an Army veteran who served for seven years with deployments in Haiti and Afghanistan and now works for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The last panelist was Greg Shoup, a Michigan Air National Guard veteran who transitioned from active duty around a year ago. He served for six years and now works in the IT field at IWU.
“In many ways, what we want to do today is introduce ourselves, to let (the community) know who we are and what we do in a more personal way, but also in a more relaxed way to just talk about your journeys and what it’s been like to transition from the military to a more civilian life,” said Veach. “I think in many ways, and correct me if I’m wrong, higher education in the university has a vital role to play in that.”
Panelists talked amongst themselves about how the transition from the military into civilian life and education affected them, and Washington brought up motivation, sparking comments about the community in higher education.
“When you know what your next step is and have the motivation to go forward, the fear is no longer there. But if you don’t have your motivation to go forward, your fear of the unknown starts to creep in,” said Shoup. “Having a community to help you know what your next steps are and to motivate you definitely helps ease your transition more.”
Veach expanded on this inner motivation and how it changes from the military to pursuits in higher education for veterans.
“When you’re in that military world, kind of every step and every day – I’m assuming – is planned out, and someone else is sharing with you what you’ll be doing and why,” said Veach. “When you transition to civilian life and you are in school or being a parent, you are relying on yourself and your own inner motivation to take that next step.”
Along with motivation, Washington highlighted mental health as one of the biggest obstacles in the life of a veteran during the transition, and offered advice to those who may need help.
“Reach out to someone and let them know what is going on. I have found that working with vets that a lot of veterans have PTSD, and they’re biggest thing is they are afraid asking for help,” said Washington. “Asking for help is not a weakness. It is actually a strength because you are recognizing that you do need help and that you can’t do it alone. That was a major, major thing for me.”
Wiete expressed how the transition does not have to be a seamless stream of motivation and love for education. Her primary focus was on providing for her family and proving to herself that she can thrive, yet she is now pursuing graduate school due to her passion for learning alongside her other motivations.
Shoup highlighted how those transitioning from military life to pursuing higher education should begin their search for information immediately to avoid a time crunch with military benefits, deadlines and support. Other panelists chimed into the conversation to offer advice to other veterans as well.
“I would say, do your research first and foremost. Find the program that is most right for you and your life and your schedule, especially if you’re still in the process of transitioning and you haven’t fully transitioned,” said Washington. “Depending on your situation, do your research and find the program that is best going to suit you.”
Panelists believe that veterans are some of the most dedicated people to their goals, and they encourage any veteran – whether transitioned, transitioning or in active duty – to pursue their goals.
“Whatever you want to do, whatever you aspire to be, go for it. I thought I was with school after I got my master’s degree, but here I am going and getting my Ph.D.,” said Washington. “Whatever your dream is, even if it seems unattainable, still try and do it. At least in the end you can still say that you tried.”
Washington encourages anyone looking for support to join the IWU Military Facebook community page.
