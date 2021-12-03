Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) is currently accepting applications for the Research and Extension Experiential Learning for Undergraduate (REEU) fellowship program that will begin during the summer of 2022 with limited availability.
The program involves research and education that addresses key issues for national, regional and multi-state agriculture and teaches participants the importance of sustaining gardens and native life.
REEU is namely focused on pollinator health in Indiana, such as insects and wildlife who help the spread of native plants. REEU also focuses on the proper ways to provide pollinators with support in urban areas where they may struggle.
REEU will be led by IWU professor of biology and program director Dr. Jennifer Noseworthy who will mentor the students in sustainable garden practices, insect pest scouting and native plant identification.
REEU is implemented as a cross section of numerous agricultural fields of study in an attempt to diversify and broaden the participants’ points-of-view.
“The interdisciplinary field of sustainable agriculture unites experts in entomology, plant biology, agronomy and plant pathology, among others, to solve issues facing today’s farmers,” said Noseworthy. “In particular, plant biologists and entomologists work together to develop and implement IPM strategies.”
Other professionals, such as Purdue University faculty Dr. Brock Harpur and Dr. Laura Ingwell will co-mentor the participants in investigating species richness, diversity in urban gardens when pollinator gardens are introduced and the existing bee abundance.
“The undergraduates will gain experience installing pollinator gardens at existing Marion Community Garden Association (MCGA) community gardens,” said Noseworthy. “They will survey insect species throughout the set of urban gardens, learn insect collection methods and the identification of insect pests, pollinators, predators, and parasites.”
Participants will also partner with MCGA and other community organizations to identify pollinator populations and insect pests and act as a resource in their area of interest.
“Engaging the community in IPM is a valuable learning experience for undergraduates as they apply theoretical and practical sustainable agriculture techniques,” said Noseworthy.
REEU is an eight week summer fellowship that educates undergraduate students not only about sustainable gardening, but also about insect, pest and pollinator management.
“Through hands-on learning, the research project will explore the impacts of native pollinator gardens on pollinators in and around urban gardens,” said Noseworthy. “Students will have the opportunity to share the information they uncover and discover with the community through extension.”
REEU is a highly competitive program that only accept four interns as research fellows each summer. Currently, 2022’s REEU program will be the second year of the five year lifespan of the program.
“My hope is that fellows come away from this program with greater understanding of sustainability in agriculture, the relationship between insect pests and pollinators as well as plant production,” said Noseworthy. “The research experience will enhance their critical thinking, and interaction with the community through extension workshops will enhance their ability to interact well with community members and stakeholders.”
Professionals in the field of garden sustainability and pollinator, insect pest and native plant identification consistently recommend those interested in programs such as REEU to contact local mentors such as Noseworthy, Harpur and Ingwell. REEU is exclusive to undergraduate students, but similar programs through the Indiana Wildlife Federation and other official organizations maintain the same goals of educating the community about sustainable agriculture and are open to the public.
