Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) is exploring the possibility of adding an engineering program that will offer four concentration areas in civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. Pending full accreditation approval from the Higher Learning Commission, the program will likely launch in fall 2022.
“Establishment of an engineering degree with various concentrations provides IWU students with another academic option in a growing, in-demand field,” said Dr. Aly Williams, vice president of academic affairs. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in architecture and engineering occupations is projected to grow 3% from 2019-2029. The median annual wage for architecture and engineering was $81,440 in 2019.
