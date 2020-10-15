IWU Women's Chorus

The IWU Women’s Chorus, under the conduction of student conductor Jayci Wicker, rehearses for this weekend's fall festival in front of the Phillippe Performing Arts Center.

 Photo provided by Davy Chinn

The Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) Division of Music will be hosting a fall music festival this Saturday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.

The festival comes out of necessity, as the department has had to work to find new ways and venues to perform.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.