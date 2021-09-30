Indiana Wesleyan University’s Marion Campus is pleased to announce the establishment of the 21st Century Scholarship. Indiana high school graduates achieving the distinction of being named a 21st Century Scholar, along with earning a cumulative high school grade point average of 3.0 or above and being PELL Grant eligible, will receive full tuition from Indiana Wesleyan University. The full tuition is comprised of all sources of eligible financial aid students would receive from Indiana Wesleyan University along with state and federal grants. The 21st Century Scholarship is for new students enrolling in the fall of 2022 on the IWU-Marion campus.
The new scholarship is the latest example of the ongoing commitment from the university to help students earn a life-changing degree from IWU. This past year, the university invested over $25 million of institutional aid in the form of scholarships and grants to students attending the Marion, Indiana campus.
