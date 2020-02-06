The Indiana School Counselor Association (ISCA) selected Indiana Wesleyan University alumna Lauren Alspaugh as the 2020 School Counselor of the Year. As the recipient of the honor, Alspaugh had the opportunity to represent Indiana at the American School Counselor Association’s (ASCA) School Counselor of the Year Gala on Jan. 30 in Washington, D.C.
The ASCA School Counselor of the Year program honors the professionals who devote their careers to serving as advocates for the nation’s students, helping them achieve success in school and in life. Alspaugh was selected based on several criteria, including: school counseling innovations, exemplary comprehensive school counseling programs, leadership and advocacy initiatives and contributions to student outcomes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.