Free vaccinations will be provided on Wednesday Sept. 1, 2021 at Ivy Tech’s Marion Campus as part of a statewide program to make vaccinations more readily available and accessible.
Ivy Tech Marion is partnering with the Indiana State Department of Health to provide a pop up vaccine clinic which will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The clinic will be at 261 S. Commerce Drive in Marion at the Ivy Tech Marion Campus Conference Center, and it will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 1.
