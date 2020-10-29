BLOOMINGTON — The Indiana University Student Government (IUSG) will host a live online event this Sunday at 10 p.m. on censorship, democracy and activism featuring Hong Kong activist and 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Nominee Joshua Wong. Wong is credited for Hong Kong’s Umbrella Revolution and remains a leading critic of the Chinese Communist Party. Recently released from prison, he faces trial this December for charges related to civil disobedience.
“We are incredibly excited to host Joshua Wong. His story is powerful, reflecting the value of student activism to confront the world’s greatest challenges,” Indiana University Student Body President Rachel Aranyi said. “Wong’s unwavering commitment to democracy is especially timely as we near Election Day.”
