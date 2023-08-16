Editor’s note: This is the first part of a three-part series on the Grant County Jail.
The Grant County Jail is facing severe overcrowding in an outdated building that cannot meet the needs of its population, according to local officials.
The 274-bed jail was holding 347 inmates on five of its six floors Tuesday when Chronicle Tribune editorial staff toured the facility. Captain Jason Camery, detention director, estimated that ninety percent of inmates are awaiting trial and have not been convicted of crimes.
Due to the overcrowding, 73 of those inmates were literally sleeping on the floor, on mats placed inside a plastic apparatus jail staff call “boats.”
Some of the boats are placed on the floor in two-person cells, putting the cell at 150 percent capacity. Camery estimated that the cells are approximately six feet by seven feet, so adding a boat to a cell in addition to two bunks consumes the majority of the cell’s floorspace.
Other boats are located in the area called the “range,” which is a common space in a cellblock, because there is not enough room available in the cells.
The jail is neither compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor Department of Corrections mandates, said Eric Ratts, principal architect of DLZ, the firm hired by the county to evaluate options for renovation or rebuilding.
The study was presented to the county council at a July 19 meeting, which is available on the Grant County Government YouTube channel.
“Jails are most efficient, most effective, most secure and best safety when they are about 80-percent occupied,” Ratts told the council.
Having spare beds is ideal in case inmates need to be moved or housed outside a cellblock temporarily, Ratts explained.
Camery noted that inmates can be moved to different cellblocks if they exchange words or fight with another inmate, but that the overcrowding makes it difficult to separate inmates by misdemeanors versus felonies.
A single elevator transports an overworked staff of 42 between the floors. The other option is a staircase that inmates use during fire drills.
“It’s a very staff-intensive facility because of the different floors and how things are laid out,” Ratts explained. Most jails now are one-story structures rather than the outdated multi-floor structure of Grant County’s jail.
The jail, inside the County Office Complex on East Fourth Street, was built in the 1980s, and the top two floors were added in the 1990s. It is past due for renovations or a rebuild, said Camery.
“It’s borderline inhumane,” Camery said of the jail’s conditions.
Editor’s note: Part two of this series will run in the Thursday, Aug. 17 edition of the Chronicle-Tribune and part three will run in the Friday, Aug. 18 edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.