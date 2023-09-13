The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members to be aware of reports of the misuse of Apple AirTags for tracking purposes.
AirTags are small, flat disks around the size of a quarter that users can put on items like their purse, wallet or keys to assist with finding the item if they lost it. While originally designed to be a useful tool, some individuals use them for more nefarious purposes such as stalking or domestic abuse.
According to Apple’s website, “AirTag is designed to discourage unwanted tracking. If someone else’s AirTag finds its way into your stuff, your iPhone will notice it’s traveling with you and send you an alert. After a while, if you still haven’t found it, the AirTag will start playing a sound to let you know it’s there.”
Google vice president of engineering Erik Kay announced in July that Android 6.0+ users will be able to receive unknown tracking alerts too.
Public Information Officer for the sheriff’s office, Brent Ressett, said a young woman recently reported finding an AirTag and was not sure what to do about it.
The sheriff’s office recommends several steps to take in response to receiving an alert about an unknown AirTag:
1. Tap and hold your Android or Apple NFC-capable smartphone to the white side of the Air-Tag
2. Tap the notification that appears. This opens a website that provides information about the Air-Tag, including the serial number. Write down the number or do a screenshot that includes the number.
3. Push down and twist counterclockwise on the white side of the Air-Tag.
4. Take the cover off and remove the battery.
5. Once you remove the battery, the location of the Air-Tag is no longer visible to its owner.
The last AirTag that the sheriff’s office found was in the grill of a vehicle, Ressett said.
When receiving an alert, Ressett suggested community members exercise caution about where and when they get out of their vehicles to search for the AirTag. He recommended going to one of the Safe Zone locations with 24-hour security cameras that the county is working to place across Grant County once those are available or going to the sheriff’s office or local police department and asking for help in searching for the tracker.
“I just want the public to know that, that we're there for them. And we will try to help them any way that we can, and if we don't have the answers, we'll try to find the answers because technology does move forward all the time,” Ressett said. “You can get the serial number and figure out who owns it. I think that may assist in people second-guessing about ‘should I do this or not?’ because if they find it, law enforcement’s going to figure out who it belongs to.”
Ressett said the rise in misuse of AirTags for things like stalking takes “a phenomenal idea” and turns it into an invasion of privacy that makes people feel unsafe.
The Stalking Prevention, Awareness and Resource Center reported that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men will experience stalking in their lifetimes.
“It's a tool that just makes it too easy to stalk a person,” Ressett said. “Ultimately, you're in charge of your own safety and security. And if it's something that doesn't feel right, then trust your gut. If this is something that person locates this, then obviously there's an issue and we need to know it. We want to protect the public and we do a good job when the public helps us do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.