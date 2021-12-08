Grant County has once again been placed in the red advisory for the next seven-day period, and mask mandates are being reimplemented for government buildings.
From 12 p.m. on Tuesday to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, 25 new positive cases were identified for a total of 13,284 total positive cases. The county has also reached a total of 250 deaths related to COVID, according to commissioner Mark Bardsley.
Last week, the average number of positive cases per day was 77. As of Wednesday, the average this week is 85 cases per day according to Bardsley.
Bardsley claimed that researchers have concluded that the third booster shot for the vaccine is a tipping point that will fight well against the new omicron variant of COVID.
According to Bardsley, Grant County has reported more than 25,400 residents who have been vaccinated, which is an estimated 38 percent of the total population of the county. An estimated 19 percent of residents host antibodies from recently contracting COVID. “Herd immunity” from the two numbers totals to an estimated 57 percent, but county officials are expecting the number to rise.
“We are reaching up for that 60, but we want to encourage folks,” said Bardsley. “We are really still in the middle of this third or fourth surge and we are dealing with very sick people.”
Bardsley stated that he personally heard a high rate of N95 or COVID-related emergency calls being processed by the county dispatchers Wednesday morning. During N95 calls, emergency services personnel are required to wear masks for their own protection.
Marion Health is still diverting COVID patients to surrounding hospitals due to limited space. Marion Health’s COVID unit is currently at capacity according to Bardsley.
“It’s like a revolving door. They’re taking people in and trying to get them out as quickly as possible,” said Bardsley. “Marion Health has been doing a tremendous job.”
Bardsley attributes the issues with capacity to those who have not been vaccinated that are contracting the virus and are needing treatment.
“The problem is that we have people that haven’t been vaccinated. Majority of them that are coming in to have treatment are unvaccinated individuals,” said Bardsley. “There are breakthroughs where folks have had their first or second shots, but the majority of those who are wrestling with this right now are unvaccinated people.”
Since Monday, county buildings are requiring visitors to wear masks. Personnel will also be required to wear masks. County officials are debating locking the doors and requiring appointments for entry to county buildings if the numbers continue to rise into next week.
Starting Monday, Marion City Hall will begin requiring masks and encouraging social distancing in the building. A mask will be provided for visitors who enter the building without a mask. All personnel will also be required to wear a mask inside according to Mayor Jess Alumbaugh.
Currently, Alumbaugh stressed that the building will not be closed and will not require appointments. However, if COVID numbers in the city continue to rise, City Hall may lock its doors and require appointments for entry.
Alumbaugh referenced county health officer Dr. David Moore’s comments to the media earlier this week to explain his understanding of the frustration for residents.
“(Dr. Moore) said that he gets it. Everybody’s tired of this pandemic and the mask. We’re feeling fatigued from this pandemic,” said Alumbaugh. “He made a point that the virus doesn’t care about your feeling that fatigue. It’s real, and it’s rising rapidly.”
Bardsley compared the community and the pandemic to the story of a frog and boiling water. If a frog is placed in boiling water, it will immediately jump out. If the water is cool and slowly heated to a boil, the frog will remain inside the pot.
“When we first had this pandemic hit us, it was boiling water, and everybody was going ‘oh, we don’t want that,’” said Bardsley. “Over the course of the past year and a half, we’ve gotten used to dealing with the issue. The water has still been turning up and we’re back almost to a boiling point again, but we’re used to it now. Yet, people are still getting sick, drastically sick and some are even dying.”
