Some things are just worth doing, as Corey and Anna Knight have learned since reviving her fourth generation family orchard.
The pair have worked hard over the past seven years to breath new life into the Dougherty Apple Orchard where her grandmother lives.
Now, the orchard is in full bloom, with rows and rows of apple trees laden so heavily with their bounty that limbs are starting to break. So, the family is shaking branches every morning to drop loose apples and alleviate the burden.
Last year, they experienced a frost during bloom and “it was an apple scavenger hunt out here,” Knight told the Chronicle-Tribune while wandering the aisles between rows of fruit-filled trees. “This year, they’re breaking branches.”
“This has definitely been the best year in terms of quality,” Knight said. “The bigger trees, they were neglected for so long, and every year they’ve progressively gotten better.”
Corey and Anna, whose family has owned and run the orchard off and on since the 1930s, married in 2015. They live in Roanoke with their two daughters, and only make the trip down to run the U-Pick station on Saturdays.
“I made the mistake of saying, ‘Hey, let’s plant a dozen trees,’ and we planted a dozen trees,” Knight said. “Then the next year we planted 50 trees, then 75, then 100 and then we kept on planting. Now, here we are.”
The family team aren’t complete amateurs however. Knight is a science teacher in New Haven and Anna’s father, Glenn Evans, holds a PhD in Botany from North Carolina State University and worked for Eli Lilly researching cancer treatments.
“Having a resource like Glenn is good,” Knight said. “He, being a plant biologist, researches these crazy varieties with crazy names and then all of a sudden he’s like, ‘Hey, I bought some more trees.’”
The orchard now maintains close to 40 different varieties of apples – from conventional kinds like Gala, MacIntosh and Honeycrisp, to lesser known varieties like “Kinder Krisp,” “New York 35,” “Ludicrisp” and even one called “Bonkers,” named for its “bonkers shape,” according to Knight.
Walking through the orchard, Knight and Evans shared details on their favorite apple varieties, like the Pink Pearl – a particularly unique variety with its yellow skin and pink flesh when ripe – which tastes just like SweeTARTS.
“It’s exciting,” Evans said, holding an apple in hand as a smiling family passed by carrying bushels full of fruit.
“It’s a labor of love,” Knight said after remarking that he believes this is the only U-Pick in Grant County.
In addition to a simple hobby for he and his family to enjoy, Knight sees the venture as a way to provide the community something fun to do in Grant County. “There are a lot of people that live inside the Marion city limits and they’re not that far from the country, but they don’t have a reason to get there. So, now that this is here they can get out, run around and enjoy the fresh air.”
“I probably eat a dozen apples a day when I’m here,” Knight said, laughing.
Incredibly friendly, visiting pickers are sure to have a lovely experience outdoors with friends and family, and even learn something new from Corey, Anna and Glenn.
“We need to sell apples,” Evans said, looking out over the orchard pregnant with a bounty of delicious red, gold and green.
“We have so many apples,” Knight followed, chuckling.
The U-Pick Dougherty Apple Orchard is only open on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The apples are ready to pick in August and last until the middle of November. They also press their apples for fresh cider and maintain apiaries for honeybees and a pumpkin patch, which will be ready soon.
To keep up with the Dougherty Apple Orchard, follow them on Facebook.
