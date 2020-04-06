Indiana State Police say “quick actions” by one of the department’s officers and paramedics saved the life of a Fairmount woman Friday, according to an Indiana State Police press release.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, Grant County Central Dispatch reported a possible drug overdose at a home on the 1500 block of North Main Street in Fairmount.
Trooper Taylor Roth responded and reportedly found an unresponsive 33-year-old woman barely breathing with blue lips.
“Trooper Roth immediately rendered aide to the woman. He performed life saving measures that initiated a normal breathing pattern and normal color returning to her lips,” Sgt. Tony Slocum wrote in the release.
When paramedics arrived on scene, they continued to provide medical treatment before the woman was transported to Marion General Hospital.
Slocum said the woman is expected to make a full recovery.
Trooper Roth was assisted by paramedics from the Grant County EMS.
