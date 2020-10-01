Indiana State Police K9 Barrett has retired from his patrol duties. Barrett was named after Trooper Daniel Barrett who was killed in the line of duty January 27, 2008. Barrett and his partner, Senior Trooper Matthew Wilson, have patrolled together since 2012 and are responsible for the seizure of significant amounts of narcotics and the apprehension of violent criminals.
One notable criminal apprehension was in November 2019 when Barrett apprehended the man suspected of shooting and killing Fishers Police K9 Harlej.
