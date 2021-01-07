The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post received a complaint Thursday from a local citizen reporting a phone scam. ISP receives numerous reports of phone scams each year, but this particular scam has not yet been seen.
The scammer called asking this citizen for the phone number of the local Indiana State Police Department. The scammer explained that he was the victim of ID theft and needed the phone number so that he could alert the police. The good citizen wanting to help, obliged and gave the scammer the phone number for the Indiana State Police- Fort Wayne Post, 260-432-8661.
