The Indiana State Police has become aware of eight confirmed cases which have occurred throughout the state of Indiana recently exhibiting similar fraudulent activities. All the cases have the following elements:
Person wants to purchase an ATV, side by side, lawn mower, dirt bike, etc. over the phone.
Provided driver's licenses and credit cards are fraudulent.
Credit card transactions might be declined, additional credit cards may be used for the entire purchase or charges may be disputed later by actual credit card owner.
Suspect's story is often that they are buying the vehicle for someone else, who is not present.
Suspect usually brings a moving van/rental truck to transport fraudulently purchased vehicle.
