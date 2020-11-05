On Saturday, Oct. 24, Hoosiers participated in the 19th nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day by visiting Indiana State Police Posts, locations sponsored by the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency (IPLA) and the Indiana Board of Pharmacy, and other sites across the state.
Prescription Drug Take Back Day is the perfect opportunity for Hoosiers to clean out their medicine cabinets and safely dispose of any unused medication, said Indiana Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger. No matter if it's one prescription or 10, each prescription we properly dispose of makes Indiana's communities safer places for all.
