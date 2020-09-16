EVANSVILLE — An Indiana State Police Cyber Crime Digital Forensic Examiner assigned to the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force was recently recognized by the United States Secret Service (USSS) for his forensic examination data submissions into the Forensic Partner Reporting (FPR) System, which is maintained by the Secret Service.
Established in 2008, through a partnership initiative between the Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service, the State of Alabama and the City of Hoover, the National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI) is the nation's premier federally funded training center dedicated to the instruction of state and local law enforcement officers, prosecutors and judges in cybercrime investigations. The NCFI empowers state and local law enforcement, and the Secret Services Cyber Fraud Task Forces (CFTF) through the provision of representative, hands-on training in network intrusion response, digital evidence processing, and applicable case law for high-tech crime prosecution and adjudication. State and local CFTF members work alongside other federal agencies and private sector entities to thwart cybercrimes targeting both private citizens and our nation's financial and critical infrastructure.
