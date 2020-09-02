In an attempt to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities during this upcoming holiday weekend, the Indiana State Police will be participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign. Now through Labor Day, Indiana State Police will be conducting overtime patrols seeking out dangerous and impaired drivers.
These patrols are supported with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
