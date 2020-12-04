Indiana State Police Department Staff Chaplain, Father Daniel Coffey, has received the John A. Price Award from the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC). The award was announced last July, but because of the pandemic could not be presented until Nov. 20. This award is the highest recognition bestowed by this international professional organization.
Coffey has served as a police chaplain since 1993 when he began his service with the Fort Wayne Police Department. In 2006, he was appointed to the Indiana State Police to serve in the same capacity. In July 2001, he received the Wilbert Cunningham Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement Chaplaincy from then-Indiana Region of ICPC, which has now expanded to Region 4, and is comprised of Indiana and surrounding states, including Wisconsin and West Virginia.
